Second Season of David Oulton's Talk Show Coming Soon

Title Card of Face to Face with David David Oulton, Vanessa Williams and Caroline Stanbury David Oulton, Melissa Rivers, Pamela Rabe and Natasha Henstridge

David Oulton releases two trailers for the second season of his talk show, Face to Face with David.

The first season was really great, and it's surreal to me that we have such an amazing line up of guests for our second season. ” — David Oulton, Host

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second season of David Oulton's talk show Face to Face with David is set to premiere at the end of this month. The 27 year old host released two trailers on his social media platforms teasing the upcoming season. Oulton is featured in his signature Versace robe with wine in hand.Oulton has teased an impressive line up of guests for the second season, including Vanessa Williams, Wentworth star Pamela Rabe, Melissa Rivers, Ali Landry, Corbin Bernsen, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn, Caroline Stanbury, Stargate's Amanda Tapping, viral singing sensation Charlotte Awbery, CBC Dragon's Den star Manjit Minhas and several others. The second season of Face to Face with David will be comprised of thirteen episodes, up from six in the inaugural season.The season premiere will feature mega-star Vanessa Williams discussing her new children's book Bubble Kisses, as well as her recent performance at the Kennedy Centre with Renée Fleming. Melissa Rivers also joins David during the second season to discuss her podcast, Group Text, and shares how difficult it has been getting her own talk show off the ground. Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury reveals she has ambitions of hosting her own talk show, while actress Natasha Henstridge shares her rise to fame.Filmed in Calgary, Canada, the series initially premiered in July on Amazon Prime and Apple TV in the United States and was an instant ratings success. The show is currently rated higher than The Ellen Degeneres Show according to IMDb, as well as rating higher than other major Canadian talk shows including The Marilyn Denis Show and The Social. The show holds a solid 5/5 rating on Amazon Prime in both the United States and United Kingdom.Season two is set to premiere later this month and is produced by Oulton, along with Candace Schmidt and Luis Gonzalez of LnC Style, and Rae Farrer.

Face to Face with David Season Two Trailer