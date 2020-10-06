Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The IPHE Early Career Chapter will Kick Off on Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day

In commemoration of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), announced the launch of an Early Career Chapter of their Education and Outreach Working Group (E&O WG). The Early Career Chapter will provide a forum for students, postdocs, and early career professionals from around the world to network, exchange information, foster career development opportunities, and increase awareness of hydrogen and fuel cells among a broad range of stakeholders.

The IPHE E&O WG Early Career Chapter will kick off with a virtual event on Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, October 8, at 1 p.m. ET. The event will include a panel discussion by academic and industry experts on hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, and providing a networking opportunity for prospective chapter members. Register for the event.

