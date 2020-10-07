Launching a Career: A DOE Scientist Shares Her Journey

When Darina Castillo’s love of learning and passion for the environment led her to a career as a site manager at the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management (LM), she never dreamed she would learn so much about history.

“The eye-opening experience for me was that I did not quite appreciate the magnitude of the Manhattan Project and Cold War, and all the effort to get those first bombs built,” Castillo said. “The fact that there are facilities and properties all over the country that contributed to the effort is inspiring and amazing.”

DOE traces its origins to the World War II project led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to develop and build the atomic bomb. Today, DOE continues to manage the cleanup and oversee the long-term stewardship of properties at many Manhattan Project and Cold War sites around the country. Castillo is the manager for five current and future LM sites, located in Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York.

“The sites that LM manages played an important role in the history of the United States,” she said. “Our long-term stewardship activities, such as ensuring that groundwater remains protective of human health and the environment, are a continuation of that important role and a way to honor our history.”

Plucked from a competitive pool of elite advanced-degree applicants, Castillo was selected to be a Presidential Management Fellow in 2014. This federal leadership development program grooms fellows for careers in public service at the highest levels. Castillo, who has a doctorate in environmental engineering sciences, landed at DOE.

“It was exciting, because it was my first full-time position after my doctorate,” Castillo said. “The work at LM was a great fit with my education and previous professional experiences.”

As part of the fellowship, she also completed a five-month detail with DOE Office of Environmental Management and a one-month stint with the DOE Under Secretary for Science.

“These experiences were very valuable as they gave me a wider breadth of understanding of the workings of the department,” she said.

Castillo — who describes herself as a multidisciplinary environmental engineer with experience in hydrology, environmental policy, remote sensing, and geographic information system mapping — was pleasantly surprised to discover that her role overseeing the cleanup of legacy sites encompassed all that learning and more. She says it was evident from the start that all her strengths honed through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) would be called upon.

“I'm able to leverage every aspect of my STEM education at my job, because we have to be multifaceted to perform this work,” she said. “We look at the history of a site to develop solutions for the unique needs of each site, and we need to understand groundwater science, contracting, real estate laws, and environmental regulatory policy as well.”