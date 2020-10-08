Cascade Hires Experienced Payments Industry Attorney Jeff Baines as General Counsel
Jeff Baines, a corporate, banking, and finance attorney with significant payments industry experience, to lead Cascade’s legal department.
I look forward to working with Spencer and the rest of the growing Cascade team to support the Company’s continued success and commitment to sustained excellence, quality and integrity.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing demand for cashless transactions and contactless payments, Cascade Financial Technology Corp (“Cascade”) continues to expand its team to address their FinTech clients' needs. As a part of its growth, the company has added Jeff Baines as General Counsel. In this role, Baines will lead the Company’s legal department, reporting directly to Spencer Schmerling, Cascade’s Chief Executive Officer.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our executive leadership team. He brings vast expertise, experience, and understanding of the payments industry from both a client perspective and a legal standpoint,” said Schmerling.
Most recently, Baines served as a senior executive in business-side and legal roles with a large U.S. bank's payment services division. He previously served as in-house counsel to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, after having worked in Washington, New York, and London with leading global law firms. He received his law degree from Georgetown University, a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge, and his bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary.
Baines joins Cascade as consumer interest in digital payment services continues to increase. “I’m delighted to join Cascade and build out the in-house legal function,” Baines said. “I look forward to working with Spencer and the rest of the growing Cascade team to support the Company’s continued success and commitment to sustained excellence, quality and integrity.”
The laws and regulations applicable to Cascade’s and its partners’ businesses are extensive, complex, and ever-changing. The addition of a general counsel and one with government experience will allow Cascade to grow and thrive responsibly, benefiting its customers, business partners, and shareholders.
About Cascade Financial Technology Corp
Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cascade Financial Technology Corp is an issuer processor that provides a reliable and scalable platform for FinTech start-ups to quickly get their product or service to market. Cascade's platform features RESTful API's, full BSA/AML compliance, automated KYC, extensive fraud mitigation, and world-class USA based customer service, all of which enable our clients to create the most innovative and inclusive financial products and services that allow all people to participate in the FinTech revolution.
