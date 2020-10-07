Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Overnight Closure of Route 879 Bridge Set for Friday Into Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to an upcoming, temporary closure on a bridge repair project along Route 879. The bridge spans Anderson Creek near Curwensville and repairing it will improve its condition rating from “poor” to “good”.

The bridge will close at 6:00 PM Friday, October 9, and reopen at 6:00 AM Saturday, October 10. A detour using Route 729, Route 969 and Route 453 will be in effect for the closure. Detouring traffic will allow the contractor to set new beams for the second phase of the project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

Overall work includes replacing the existing T-beams, repairing the concrete abutments, piers, deck, and barriers, installing guiderail, approach paving and miscellaneous construction.

The bridge was built in 1950, is 127-feet long and is traveled by an average of more than 4,800 vehicles per day.

PennDOT expects to complete work on this bridge by late November. The bridge will be opened to traffic earlier, if work progress allows.

This is the seventh and final bridge to see repair and preservation work under a contract covering seven structures in Clearfield County. Work on the other bridges was completed in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $4.8 million contract. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #

