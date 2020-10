Mini-ShieldUSA Launches New and Innovative Line of Personal Protective Gear

Mini-ShieldUSA Founder and Inventor, Daniel de los Reyes Renowned drummer, Daniel de los Reyes Mini-ShieldUSA - Created from passion. Made for expression.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta, GA (Oct, 2nd 2020) – Mini-Shield USA announces the launch of its new line of Personal Protective Gear(PPG). Mini-ShieldUSA products are revolutionary in design and are made from a clear polycarbonate plastic materialthat allows the consumer’s entire face to be seen without concealment.Company founder and inventor Daniel de los Reyes is a world-renowned touring and recording musician. He is also amember of the Grammy award-winning country music group, Zac Brown Band. De los Reyes proudly launches thisline of PPG in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated the entertainment and touring industries.De los Reyes initially had the idea to repurpose drum heads that were meant to be used during the 2020 Zac BrownBand tour into functional protective wear after identifying a need in the emergency services profession. What beganas a gesture to support his community and first responders has transitioned into a very practical and personal pieceof equipment that can be used by anyone wanting to reconnect with those around them while maintaining safepractices and decreasing the spread of COVID-19. De los Reyes states, “I am eager to get back to performing andentertaining people. It’s what I have trained all my life to do. This is my way of trying to make this happen as soon aspossible. I believe in always moving forward, but moving forward with thoughtfulness for others and applyingnecessary precautions.”As an artist, de los Reyes understands the importance of being able to see facial expressions during hisperformances as well as in everyday life. Reyes stated, “I wanted to create protective gear that will allow facialexpression to be seen while staying safe. So much of our daily lives consist of continued audible stimulation andvisual communication.” He goes on to say, “I would like the love of my passion, music, to be seen and hopefullyappreciated through my expressions, which come out during all of my performances.”The inaugural distribution of Mini-ShieldUSA was manufactured in Concord, NC with assistance from the ChipGanassi NASCAR/IndyCar Racing Teams. During the initial product creation and design, de los Reyes sought theadvice of team owner, Chip Ganassi. De los Reyes stated that he contacted Ganassi, “because he is a friend andmentor, but also because Ganassi is always prioritizing safety.” When initially presenting the concept forMini-ShieldUSA, Ganassi immediately stated, “How can I help?”The initial launch of Mini-ShieldUSA will offer the first socially friendly model called, “ The Social .” “The Social” willcome in four different sizes: small, medium, large, and x-large. In the near future, Mini-ShieldUSA will also produceseveral other models in varying styles that will offer different amounts of coverage. After announcing the launch of thecompany, Mini-ShieldUSA will donate shields to Fayetteville, GA Fire department, Emergency responders, and theirfamilies.About Mini-ShieldUSA:Mini-ShieldUSA is a personal protection company founded in 2020 by the renowned musician, inventor, andphilanthropist, Daniel de los Reyes. De los Reyes is a member of the award-winning country music group the ZacBrown Band and founder of DayGlow, a young adult music education charity in Fayetteville, GA that provides musiceducation at no cost and reinforces important life values. Mini-ShieldUSA specializes in creating new and innovativepersonal protection equipment with one directive, “to move forward safely and without compromising our humanexpression.” Our mission is to produce lightweight, clear, and unobstructive products that help protect ourselves, andmore importantly, others. To learn more about the product, please visit us at www.mini-shieldusa.com Address:805 Glenn St - Ste 127-250Fayetteville, GA 30214For more information about Mini-ShieldUSA, visit www.mini-shieldusa.com or @minishieldusa on all socialmedia platforms