Mini-ShieldUSA Launches New and Innovative Line of Personal Protective Gear
Renowned drummer, Daniel de los Reyes, launches a revolutionary line of PPG featuring a clear, lightweight unobtrusive, and socially engaging experience.FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA (Oct, 2nd 2020) – Mini-Shield USA announces the launch of its new line of Personal Protective Gear
(PPG). Mini-ShieldUSA products are revolutionary in design and are made from a clear polycarbonate plastic material
that allows the consumer’s entire face to be seen without concealment.
Company founder and inventor Daniel de los Reyes is a world-renowned touring and recording musician. He is also a
member of the Grammy award-winning country music group, Zac Brown Band. De los Reyes proudly launches this
line of PPG in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated the entertainment and touring industries.
De los Reyes initially had the idea to repurpose drum heads that were meant to be used during the 2020 Zac Brown
Band tour into functional protective wear after identifying a need in the emergency services profession. What began
as a gesture to support his community and first responders has transitioned into a very practical and personal piece
of equipment that can be used by anyone wanting to reconnect with those around them while maintaining safe
practices and decreasing the spread of COVID-19. De los Reyes states, “I am eager to get back to performing and
entertaining people. It’s what I have trained all my life to do. This is my way of trying to make this happen as soon as
possible. I believe in always moving forward, but moving forward with thoughtfulness for others and applying
necessary precautions.”
As an artist, de los Reyes understands the importance of being able to see facial expressions during his
performances as well as in everyday life. Reyes stated, “I wanted to create protective gear that will allow facial
expression to be seen while staying safe. So much of our daily lives consist of continued audible stimulation and
visual communication.” He goes on to say, “I would like the love of my passion, music, to be seen and hopefully
appreciated through my expressions, which come out during all of my performances.”
The inaugural distribution of Mini-ShieldUSA was manufactured in Concord, NC with assistance from the Chip
Ganassi NASCAR/IndyCar Racing Teams. During the initial product creation and design, de los Reyes sought the
advice of team owner, Chip Ganassi. De los Reyes stated that he contacted Ganassi, “because he is a friend and
mentor, but also because Ganassi is always prioritizing safety.” When initially presenting the concept for
Mini-ShieldUSA, Ganassi immediately stated, “How can I help?”
The initial launch of Mini-ShieldUSA will offer the first socially friendly model called, “The Social.” “The Social” will
come in four different sizes: small, medium, large, and x-large. In the near future, Mini-ShieldUSA will also produce
several other models in varying styles that will offer different amounts of coverage. After announcing the launch of the
company, Mini-ShieldUSA will donate shields to Fayetteville, GA Fire department, Emergency responders, and their
families.
About Mini-ShieldUSA:
Mini-ShieldUSA is a personal protection company founded in 2020 by the renowned musician, inventor, and
philanthropist, Daniel de los Reyes. De los Reyes is a member of the award-winning country music group the Zac
Brown Band and founder of DayGlow, a young adult music education charity in Fayetteville, GA that provides music
education at no cost and reinforces important life values. Mini-ShieldUSA specializes in creating new and innovative
personal protection equipment with one directive, “to move forward safely and without compromising our human
expression.” Our mission is to produce lightweight, clear, and unobstructive products that help protect ourselves, and
more importantly, others. To learn more about the product, please visit us at www.mini-shieldusa.com .
Address:
805 Glenn St - Ste 127-250
Fayetteville, GA 30214
For more information about Mini-ShieldUSA, visit www.mini-shieldusa.com or @minishieldusa on all social
media platforms
Bekkah Crisp
Mini-ShieldUSA
+1 678-310-4817
email us here