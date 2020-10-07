MEDIA ADVISORY: Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee to meet Oct. 16 by webinar

The Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee will meet by webinar on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.

The public may join the meeting online or listen over the telephone. A link to join the webinar, as well as information on system requirements and testing, can be found here.

Committee members are scheduled to review issue papers for the 2021 CHPP Revision. The committee will also hear presentations on the status of submerged aquatic vegetation in North Carolina’s estuarine waters, threats and conservation needs for North Carolina salt marshes, and nutrient management initiatives in North Carolina.

For a full meeting agenda and other meeting materials click here.

For more information, contact Jimmy Johnson with the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership or Anne Deaton with the Division of Marine Fisheries.