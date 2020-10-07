Electronic Shelf Label Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2029

New Study Reports "Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2029" has been Added on WiseGuyReports

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2029

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Electronic Shelf Label Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electronic Shelf Label Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The displays component held the largest share of the ESL market in 2017. LCDs and e-paper displays are being used in ESLs. The manufacturers of ESL, such as Displaydata (UK), are integrating the latest electrophoretic display (EPD) technology in labels.

The major drivers for the market include trending retail automation, more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels, and increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Electronic Shelf Label market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Electronic Shelf Label industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – SES (imagotag), Pricer,

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Electronic Shelf Label.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Electronic Shelf Label is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Electronic Shelf Label Market is segmented into Standard (1-3 inch), Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch), Large (7.1-10 inch) and other

Based on Application, the Electronic Shelf Label Market is segmented into Department Stores/Mass Merchandise, Grocery/Supermarket, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Electronic Shelf Label in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Electronic Shelf Label Market Manufacturers

Electronic Shelf Label Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electronic Shelf Label Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Electronic Shelf Label Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Shelf Label Definition

1.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Electronic Shelf Label Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

….

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Electronic Shelf Label Players

7.1 SES (imagotag)

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on CP Group

7.2 Pricer

7.2.1 Company Snapshot

7.2.2 Product/Service Offered

7.2.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.2.4 COVID-19 Impact on CP Group

7.3 Samsung

7.3.1 Company Snapshot

7.3.2 Product/Service Offered

7.3.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.3.4 COVID-19 Impact on CP Group

7.4 E Ink

7.4.1 Company Snapshot

7.4.2 Product/Service Offered

7.4.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.4.4 COVID-19 Impact on CP Group

7.5 Displaydata

7.5.1 Company Snapshot

7.5.2 Product/Service Offered

7.5.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.5.4 COVID-19 Impact on CP Group

And more

Continued...

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.