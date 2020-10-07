Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029

New Study Reports "Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2029".

The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.

As testing is mandatory for all type of vehicles in many countries, the automotive testing services segment held nearly 51% of the overall market, followed by the inspection services, which accounted for 32% of total market revenue in 2017. As the cost of testing services is much higher than that of inspection services, the revenue generated by the testing service segment is greater than that of any other segment. Inspection services are mandatory to perform at a specific time period and the certification is mandatory for each vehicle. The certification services segment held 17% of market revenue in 2017 and remaining 6.7% was accounted by the other services.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – DEKRA, TÜV SÜD Group,

Bureau Veritas

Applus Services

SGS Group

Intertek Group

TÜV Rheinland Group

TÜV Nord Group

and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is segmented into Testing, Inspection, Certification and other

Based on Application, the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Manufacturers

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.