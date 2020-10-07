Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Water Well in Rural Uganda Extends Family Legacy

Nuns and Villagers Gather at St. Theresa Bethany School in Uganda to Celebrate Water The Water Well in Kobe and Gianna's Memory A Student Signs a Photo of Kobe and Gianna to Give Thanks

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children at St. Theresa Bethany Primary School in Uganda, Africa will have access to clean water for the first time in the school’s 58 years because of memorial water well in Laker legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s memory.Donors in conjunction with The Orange Catholic Foundation initiated the well drilled by the Christian nonprofit Wells of Life that provides access to clean water for the poorest communities in Uganda where an estimated one in five children die before their fifth birthday because of unclean water.Vanessa Bryant revealed on her Instagram page this week that, “Well #524 was installed in memory of Kobe and Gianna to provide clean water to students who would no longer have to walk miles every day to gather water.” She also acknowledged The Orange Catholic Foundation and Wells of Life donors for their commendable gesture.“This water well is just the beginning,” said Wells of Life Founder and CEO Nick Jordan. “Kobe and Gianna‘s legacy will usher in support for education, health and opportunity giving thousands of children and families hope for a better future in rural Uganda,” he said.Local philanthropists Rand Sperry and Randy Redwitz, both with ties to The Orange Catholic Foundation and Wells of Life, had the idea to honor Kobe and Gianna’s memory with a life-giving water well installed last week at St. Theresa Bethany Primary School in the Mityana District in Uganda.Wells of Life sought out this specific location founded by local nuns in 1962 that houses both a grade school and medical facilities. Local villagers and school children had been drawing water from an open pond prior to their new well reported to be the deepest ever drilled in the organization’s twelve-year history at 340 feet (average well depth is 160 feet).Kobe and Vanessa were married in 2001 at a Southern California Catholic parish and raised their four children in the Catholic Church as frequent parishioners at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach.The Orange Catholic Foundation works in collaboration with the Diocese of Orange to raise, manage, grow and grant funds supporting all aspects of the Catholic faith following each donor’s intent.About Wells of LifeWells of Life is based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008 on Christian principles, the worldwide nonprofit organization views access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people.For more information, visit www.wellsoflife.org ###

Kobe and Gianna Well Dedication in Uganda