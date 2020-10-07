First Law Firm in Finland to Deploy Cloud Environment for Work Product Management Goes Live on iManage Cloud

Borenius Attorneys Ltd. moves from on-premises to the cloud to drive powerful advantages, including robust security, greater scalability and business continuity

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Borenius Attorneys Ltd. (Borenius) – a leading independent Finnish law firm with offices in New York, London, and St Petersburg – has deployed to iManage Cloud to become the first law firm in Finland to move to the cloud for its work product management needs. This deployment builds on iManage’s growing presence in the Nordics.



A longtime iManage customer, Borenius is an early mover in driving competitive advantage through technology adoption. Recently upgrading to iManage Work 10 for document and email management, the firm has just completed its move from on-premises implementation to iManage Cloud. The move enables Borenius to build on the unmatched security, modern user experience, and enhanced mobility of the iManage platform by adding the superior scalability and resiliency powered by iManage Cloud. The move also eliminates the need for Borenius to spend time managing ongoing version updates or bear associated equipment costs.

“The knowledge stored in iManage Cloud is the heart of this business,” said Niko Jakobsson, General Counsel and Development Director at Borenius. “So, it’s essential to have an easy-to-use platform that empowers us to manage and unlock the knowledge from our documents in a way that is stable, scalable, and secure. iManage understands how law firms work at a deep level. They are constantly making improvements in core products and technology integrations that make our attorneys more productive and improve client service.”

iManage Cloud’s extensive set of security features and controls provides industry-leading data and infrastructure protection. In addition to this advanced protection, Borenius has adopted iManage Threat Manager as an extra layer of protection that uses AI and behavioral analysis to continuously safeguard against cyber threats and data loss. “It’s important that our clients have full confidence that we are keeping their data safe. iManage Cloud provides a more secure and robust hosting environment than we could build ourselves, while also providing built in business continuity, so that we can service our clients without interruption,” said Jakobsson.

Borenius worked with local iManage partner Ascertus Limited on its move to iManage Cloud. The migration, which involved nearly two decades’ worth of files, was completed seamlessly over a single weekend. Nearly 230 users spanning four countries, across all five of Borenius’ offices, now have access to the iManage Cloud platform.

“Borenius is setting an example for other Nordic law firms by being the first in Finland to move to iManage Cloud,” said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. “As an early adopter, Borenius has shown that it is an innovative law firm that is looking to the future. Clients are certain to take notice of this move and recognize the powerful advantages it offers.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market-leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate law departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.