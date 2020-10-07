Theraplay Family of Companies Announces New Chief Executive Officer
The Theraplay Family of Companies has named Sandra Ryan, MSN, PNP, FCPP, FAANP, FAAN, as their Chief Executive Officer.WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Theraplay Family of Companies, a leading provider of pediatric physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy, has named Sandra Ryan, MSN, PNP, FCPP, FAANP, FAAN, as their Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Sandra is looking forward to expanding the family of companies into new geographies and services, furthering their mission of maximizing every child’s potential.
Sandra joins Theraplay, Inc. with more than thirty years of healthcare experience. As a highly decorated Air Force nurse corps officer, she has been recognized for her leadership as the first nurse practitioner inducted as a Fellow of the Philadelphia College of Physicians, and through inductions as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, and a 2011 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellow Alumnus.
After serving in the Air Force, she joined Walgreens as the Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer and Clinical Advocate. While there, Sandra implemented and oversaw the expansion of over 400 in-store health clinics in more than 25 states. As Vice President of Health and Wellness at Walmart, she led the development of retail health clinic business and operations. Most recently at Strive Health, Sandra was Chief Kidney Hero Officer, helping to improve the lives of thousands of kidney patients.
“Sandra brings to our company the experience of growing across several service lines and markets and the objectivity to continue to do things the right way and for the right reasons as we pursue new markets,” says Executive Director Cheryl Haibach. “I am so excited to be working with her and look forward to all that our teams can accomplish with her leadership.”
Steve Mackell, Chief Operating Officer, agrees. “We have been serving the children and families in our communities for almost thirty years, and are excited to have Sandra leading us as we continue to grow.”
Says Sandra, “I am honored and thrilled to be coming to an organization like Theraplay with an excellent track record of ensuring every child receives the highest quality of care provided by compassionate, educated pediatric therapists. Empowering not only the child but the family as a whole, Theraplay is committed to a strong patient-first philosophy and has an excellent record of growth. I am thrilled to be part of this talented team of professionals and look forward to growing the business to serve more pediatric patients.”
About the Theraplay Family of Companies
Theraplay, Inc. was founded in 1991. Believing that children learn and develop best through play experiences, Theraplay offers individualized therapy services in a play-focused environment, improving the lives of thousands of children and their families. In 2016, Austill’s Educational Therapy Services joined the Theraplay family of companies, followed by Positive Steps Therapy, AOT, Inc., The Children’s Therapy Center and Fleming Therapy Services, bringing therapy to children and adolescents in 4 states, with 32 outpatient locations and through school, home and early intervention-based services. For more information visit theraplayinc.com.
Lauren Toolan
Theraplay, Inc.
+1 484-787-2253
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn