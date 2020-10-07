Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,468 in the last 365 days.

I just uploaded my csv file and the system gave me an “Error #102.” When I clicked the link for more info, a list of accounts says “-1101, -1102, -1104, etc. That’s not what my upload file has as account codes. What happened to my information? | Neb…

This error message was generated because the information in the file has been corrupted.

The most common cause of this issue is due to the csv file  exported out of your financial software for uploading was likely opened (after it was created) in Excel instead of WordPad or NotePad.

If this file is opened in Excel, the account code string is read as a formula since there is a leading dash “-” in the account string.

We strongly recommend districts to not open their csv export file in order to avoid this issue.

If you need to open up your csv file, go into either WordPad or NotePad to find your file and open it through one of those programs.  Be sure the file name has .csv at the end to ensure that the file saves as a csv.

If these steps do not resolve this issue, contact your software vendor as soon as possible.

You just read:

I just uploaded my csv file and the system gave me an “Error #102.” When I clicked the link for more info, a list of accounts says “-1101, -1102, -1104, etc. That’s not what my upload file has as account codes. What happened to my information? | Neb…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.