BEAUFORT COUNTY RESTAURANT OWNER ARRESTED FOR OPERATING BUSINESS WITHOUT A LICENSE

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Beaufort County restaurant owner and charged him with operating a business without a retail license.

Dana Lewis Fleisig, 45, of Saint Helena Island, is the owner of Boondocks By The Bayside. According to the arrest warrant, the SCDOR revoked the restaurant's retail license on January 7, 2020 for failure to pay more than $54,000 in Sales Tax, Withholding Tax, Liquor by the Drink Tax, and Corporate Franchise Fees. He was advised to close the business and cease making any sales. On August 4, 2020, the business was found to be open and making retail sales.

If convicted, Fleisig faces a maximum penalty of $200 and/or 30 days in jail. He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.   

