Senet Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the North American Water Utility Digital Networks Industry

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Frost & Sullivan has issued the company a 2020 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for their leadership and progress in the North American Water Utility market. Following its rigorous 360-degree research methodology, Frost & Sullivan found Senet to be performing at best-in-class levels among industry leaders, with a successful growth strategy based on a commitment to innovation, commercialization success, application diversity, and customer impact, including price/performance value, purchase experience, and customer service.



The full report published by Frost & Sullivan can be found on the Senet website: 2020 North American Water Utility Digital Networks Enabling Technology Best Practices

With the water systems built during previous generations reaching or exceeding the end of their useful life, the renewal and replacement of aging water and wastewater infrastructure is the top challenge facing water utilities in the United States. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and water management solutions using Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology are being rapidly adopted to solve these challenges, with LoRaWAN-enabled water metering being one of the fastest growing segments of the global market. According to Frost and Sullivan, the global market for Communications Networks and Meter Data Management solutions is expected to grow to $3,108.4 million by 2026, this reflects a compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2026 of over 25%.

“Senet occupies an enviable position as an organization whose core value proposition is the promotion and enablement of digitalization, which delivers immense value to the water industry,” said Seth Cutler, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. “The organization leverages a robust network-as-a-service model, where decisions and actions on technology, architecture, and maintenance are made internally, allowing customers to focus on their core activities and not be weighed down by the cost and complexity of communication networks. Ultimately, Senet speeds the adoption of digital water solutions in an industry too often weighed down by risk aversion.”

In just the past two years, Senet has designed, constructed, and operated smart meter networks for municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. These dense LoRaWAN networks remove the burden of utilities having to deploy and maintain the network infrastructure and are capable of supporting a variety of IoT applications as utilities and municipalities evolve their service delivery, resource conservation initiatives, and overall Smart City strategies.

“We are proud to have Frost & Sullivan recognize Senet for our success and leadership position in the water utility market,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “We are making tremendous progress in this segment, having completed over 70 network designs for municipal system water utilities in the past year. Our strong partnerships with solution providers, distributors, and system integrators across the water industry has also been key to our success.”

Senet operates the largest carrier-grade public LoRaWAN network in the United States and recently announced that a portion of its $16M funding round and will be used to accelerate the deployment and densification of LoRaWAN networks to support utility and municipal network builds. The company also recently announced the award of two patents for its cloud-based IoT network architecture and advanced service delivery methods.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .