Octopus Interactive Announces International Expansion and Continued Rideshare Rebound

Tablet-based Rideshare Ad Platform Anticipates Growing Demand for Premium Video Inventory

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest network of interactive screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today further international expansion, new capabilities and evidence of continued recovery in the rideshare economy as the company prepares for accelerating demand in 2020 and 2021.



The expansion comes as Octopus’ viewership and engagement metrics continue to recover from the initial shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, with screen engagement, drivetime and verified video impressions all more than doubling since April on the company’s in-car tablets. Lyft and Uber have also announced continued ridership recovery after the initial drops.

“People will rely more than ever on rideshare now that major markets are shifting away from public transit in the wake of Covid-19,” said Cherian Thomas, CEO of Octopus interactive. “Not only is rideshare inherently safer, we’ve actively worked to support the community by donating PPE for drivers and premium ad inventory for important public safety announcements, along with new technology for touch-free experiences in the in-car environment.”

In addition to continued ridership recovery, Octopus announced that premium video inventory will be available in Canadian markets, including Montreal and Toronto, beginning October 1st thanks to a partnership with Novus Media , a leading international media planning and buying agency. Octopus also recently added eight new members to its team and expanded into additional key markets.

“There are a lot of companies out there promising premium video inventory, but nothing can match the unique audience verification and captive viewership that we offer,” Thomas said. “We’re fast-tracking our growth because our audiences are expanding and they’re the most engaged, anywhere.”

Octopus recently presented at IAB NewFronts, where Thomas shared insights around the growing trend of rideshare marketing alongside leading brands in media and entertainment including Facebook, Roku, Hulu, Snap and YouTube.

“Rideshare marketing is a unique and powerful opportunity to reach a highly valuable consumer in a truly captive environment,” Thomas said at his IAB session. “The noninvasive nature of the screen provides active engagement, creates a memorable brand experience, and captures first-party, opt-in data...These smart devices allow you to deliver rich media content, and measure the entire funnel.”

