We pay our Ag Teacher from a different account line than other teachers. We use 1170 instead of 1100. Do I need to change his salary code to 1100? | Nebraska Department of Education

Yes.  Since Agriculture classes fit best within the disbursement function code of 1100, the coding will need to be changed from 1170 to 1100.   Disbursement Function Code 1170 is not included in the Master Code List so it will be rejected by the AFR Upload System.

If you need to track those expenses separately, check with your software vendor to see if you can add identifying characters to the end of the function code or if you can add a sub-account for that code.

