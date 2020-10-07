Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,441 in the last 365 days.

We’ve coded all of the SPED-related therapist services into the 1200s Special Education contracted services. What do we do to correct the coding into the 21XX codes? | Nebraska Department of Education

You should first identify those costs into the main categories:

  • Health Services 213x
  • Psychological Services  214x
  • Speech Pathology & Audiology 215x
  • Occupational Therapy 216x
  • Physical Therapy 217x
  • Visually Impaired 218x

Then break each category down by age levels:

  • School Age   xxx1
  • Ages 3-5   xxx2
  • Ages 0-2   xxx3

Do not code any SPED-related disbursements into the 2190s.

You just read:

We’ve coded all of the SPED-related therapist services into the 1200s Special Education contracted services. What do we do to correct the coding into the 21XX codes? | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.