We’ve coded all of the SPED-related therapist services into the 1200s Special Education contracted services. What do we do to correct the coding into the 21XX codes? | Nebraska Department of Education
You should first identify those costs into the main categories:
- Health Services 213x
- Psychological Services 214x
- Speech Pathology & Audiology 215x
- Occupational Therapy 216x
- Physical Therapy 217x
- Visually Impaired 218x
Then break each category down by age levels:
- School Age xxx1
- Ages 3-5 xxx2
- Ages 0-2 xxx3
Do not code any SPED-related disbursements into the 2190s.