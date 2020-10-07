We’ve coded all of the SPED-related therapist services into the 1200s Special Education contracted services. What do we do to correct the coding into the 21XX codes? | Nebraska Department of Education

You should first identify those costs into the main categories:

Health Services 213x

Psychological Services 214x

Speech Pathology & Audiology 215x

Occupational Therapy 216x

Physical Therapy 217x

Visually Impaired 218x

Then break each category down by age levels:

School Age xxx1

Ages 3-5 xxx2

Ages 0-2 xxx3

Do not code any SPED-related disbursements into the 2190s.