NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF AN ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER X2

CASE#: 20B502553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 30, 2020, during the afternoon hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro and Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: 2 counts of "Violation of abuse prevention order," violations of

Title 13 VSA 1030

ACCUSED: Brian Johnson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 30, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a

report of a violation of abuse prevention order. An investigation into this incident

revealed the accused, Brian Johnson (34) had an abuse prevention order in effect. Probable cause was established where Johnson violated the protection order on two separate occasions on September 30, 2020.

Johnson was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges on October 7, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

