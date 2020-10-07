NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF AN ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502553
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: September 30, 2020, during the afternoon hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro and Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: 2 counts of "Violation of abuse prevention order," violations of
Title 13 VSA 1030
ACCUSED: Brian Johnson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 30, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a
report of a violation of abuse prevention order. An investigation into this incident
revealed the accused, Brian Johnson (34) had an abuse prevention order in effect. Probable cause was established where Johnson violated the protection order on two separate occasions on September 30, 2020.
Johnson was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges on October 7, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768