R4G Inspires Hiring Tech Women for LA Voting Project with Equal Pay and Donations
Recruiting for Good (R4G), will make a donation to a kickass cause for every woman professional who successfully completes Voting machine project in LA.
We're Looking for 25 Kickass Women in Tech to Join the LA Voting Project Team and Use Your Talent for Good”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is helping find tech support professionals to join the team, responsible for LA Voting project roll-out. The staffing agency is inspiring hiring women in tech by offering equal pay, equal fun, and a donation to local nonprofit (upon completion of project).
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to hire kickass tech women looking for equal pay (earn $45 dollars/hr.), equal fun (techs who successfully complete project enter special drawing to win $1,000 dining gift card), and an opportunity to use your talent for good (earn a donation to favorite nonprofit). Click here to submit resume today. We are looking for an additional 25 techs to join the team."
How Women in Tech Kickass and Join the LA Voting Team
Submit resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (No later than Monday October 12th, 2020).
1. Have 5 years of tech support experience, live in LA, get hired and successfully complete project.
2. Tech professionals are paid $45/hr. and earn one entry to dining drawing. Each woman, who successfully completes tech support project; earns a donation to favorite cause.
3. Winner of dining drawing announced on December 1st, 2020; will receive $1,000 dining gift card.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Do you kickass or know a kickass tech friend or family member who is looking for work with 5 years of PC support experience, and has great customer service skills? Refer them today to our awesome project and make a difference in their life."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
We generate recruiting proceeds to fund fun social projects that positively impact the community (kickass for good); KickassforaCause.org, KidsGetPaidtoEat.com, and OurMomsWork.org. And we reward referrals with donations to nonprofits and fun gift cards for Beauty, Foodie, Health/Fitness and Shopping too.
