Simulocity Virtualizes National Business Aviation Association’s Convention, World’s Largest Business Aviation Tradeshow

Simulocity’s award-winning virtual platform is rapidly expanding and being adopted by leading organizations around the world.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simulocity is pleased to announce it has virtualized the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) and inaugural virtual convention, NBAA GO - VBACE, into an immersive expo and marketplace.Located in Central Florida, Simulocity is an award-winning, innovative technology company. Simulocity specializes in providing global customers with virtual platforms for tradeshows, pharma, healthcare, education and now the aviation industry. With its expert team of technologists, strategic partners and alliances, Team Simulocity develops world-class applications that virtualize business, including intelligent avatars that serve as virtual concierges, serious games for training in various sectors.In the company's most recent news, Simulocity is announcing it has successfully partnered with the NBAA to virtualize its annual convention, NBAA-BACE, as VBACE part of NBAA GO (“NBAA Going Online”) , the association’s network of virtual conferences. Founded in 1947, the NBAA has helped business aviation thrive in the United States and around the world, and is the leading organization for businesses using general aviation aircraft to meet their goals. With over 11,000 professionals and companies represented, and more than 1oo products and services offered, the convention is the world’s largest business aviation trade show.“We are proud to be virtualizing NBAA’s convention with our immersive SIM-EXPO platform, which will not only support the new VBACE event, but extend the availability of the experience past the traditional show dates. This new capability will expand access to the NBAA community, through Simulocity’s innovative virtual platform. We are honored to partner with the largest business aviation tradeshow in the world.”For more information about Simulocity, please visit www.simulocity.us About the CompanyLocated in Orlando, Florida, Simulocity is a technology solutions firm comprised of top innovators with decades of proven results in delivering innovative and ground-breaking technologies around the globe. Simulocity develops customized simulation technologies for healthcare, education, training and events management. Their expertise is in integrating & innovating leading-edge technologies such as virtual-reality, learning via gamification, business intelligence, combined with expert project management.Simulocity is the recipient of numerous awards, including Healthcare Tech Outlook’s - Top 10 Healthcare Simulation Solution Providers, CIO Applications’ – Top 10 Simulation Solution Providers, and CIO Review’s – 20 Most Promising Gamification Technology Solution Providers.