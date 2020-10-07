Business Group on Health Honors 39 Large Employers with “Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being” Awards

Six Employers Named to Prestigious List for First Time

Business Group on Health has honored 39 large employers with 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards. The awards were presented at the Business Group's virtual Workforce Strategy 2020 Conference.



Now in its 16th year, the Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards recognize employers with exceptional commitment to improving their employees’ overall well-being, productivity and quality of life. The awards program incorporates a wide range of well-being contributors including financial security, mental and physical health, social connectedness and community involvement.

Ellen Kelsay, President and CEO, Business Group on Health, commented: “We are pleased to recognize these companies for their dedication to the health and well-being of their employees and families. This year was especially difficult for companies as they faced many challenges to keep their workers engaged, productive and healthy. Our awards program is just one way to recognize those at the forefront of delivering innovative, effective health and well-being programs.”

LuAnn Heinen, Vice President, Business Group on Health, commented: “Congratulations to all of our U.S. and global winning companies. These organizations demonstrate an unmatched commitment to providing world-class programs that support the work, life and health needs of their employees.”

Winners of the 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards include:

18 Platinum: Organizations who have recognized a connection between workforce well-being and key business outcomes and implemented a strategy with demonstrated results across several dimensions of well-being;

The winners in each category are:

PLATINUM

American Express

Atrium Health

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

CNO Financial Group

Dell Technologies

Delta Air Lines

Erie Insurance

EY*

Geisinger

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Humana Inc.

JLL

Kaiser Permanente

LabCorp*

Merck & Co., Inc.

Texas Health Resources

The Hartford

UnitedHealth Group

GOLD

AT&T

Chevron

Cigna

IDEXX

Nestlé

OhioHealth

Target Corporation

The Nielsen Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific*

Unilever

UPMC

Unum

SILVER

American Airlines, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bon Secours Mercy Health *

Brown Brothers Harriman*

DTE Energy

Eaton

PwC*

Quest Diagnostics

University of Virginia

*denotes first time winner

Business Group on Health also presented Special Recognition awards to three companies that have demonstrated exceptional engagement and impact within one area of well-being:

Financial Security

Dell Technologies

Mental Health

IDEXX

Social Determinants of Health

The Nielsen Company

Global Distinction Award

The Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Global Distinction program recognizes companies with established approaches to positively impacting the physical, psychological and emotional health, well-being and productivity of their global employees and their dependents. A Global Distinction award was presented to:

Eaton – Mexico

About Business Group on Health

Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 74 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries.

