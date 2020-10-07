Trex Company Wins 2020 Sustainability Award for Organizational Leadership

Leading Composite Decking Manufacturer Recognized for Environmental Commitment

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, has been honored with the 2020 Sustainability Leadership Award by Business Intelligence Group, an organization of leaders across industries dedicated to rewarding superior talent and performance in the business world. Trex was selected in recognition of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, illustrated through its manufacturing process, commercial and community recycling programs and measurable impact.



Since first inventing composite decking, Trex Company has built a successful business from recycled plastic waste, a core ingredient in its world-famous products. The company’s entire portfolio of high-performance, low-maintenance decking is manufactured from a minimum of 95% recycled materials, including reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic waste from industrial and consumer packaging along with household items such as grocery bags, newspaper sleeves and shrink wrap. Today, Trex is one of North America’s largest recyclers of plastic film, repurposing more than 400 million pounds each year.

Key to winning this latest honor is the company’s highly effective NexTrex™ recycling program , which makes it easy for retailers, distributors and consumers to responsibly dispose of unwanted plastic waste. Through partnerships with more than 32,000 retailers and distributors across the country, plastic waste is collected and sent to regional distribution centers where it is sorted, condensed and shipped to Trex’s manufacturing facilities in Virginia and Nevada. Recently, this program reached a monumental milestone of one billion pounds of recycled material collected through participating retailer partners.

Additionally, Trex supports a multitude of recycling programs at the local level, including sponsoring the annual Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge , which engages students in grades K-12 in the plastic recycling process. Last year, more than 700 schools from across the country collected and contributed over 500,000 pounds of plastic waste to be repurposed into beautiful Trex decking.

“This award is especially meaningful in that it honors who we are as a company and signifies how environmental stewardship is embedded in the Trex DNA,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “Our commitment goes far beyond the make-up of our eco-friendly products. It’s a holistic mindset and mission that drives everything we do from engineering and manufacturing to our supply chain partnerships and community initiatives.”

Coordinated by the Business Intelligence Group , the Sustainability Awards honor companies, organizations and individuals that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices. The full list of 2020 honorees may be viewed here .

“We are so proud to reward and recognize the tireless efforts of all of our winners and finalists, as they provide the leadership and vision needed to protect our environment,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.

Further reinforcing its profile as a sustainability leader in the building industry, Trex was honored earlier this year by the readers of Green Builder magazine as the “greenest decking” – a distinction the company has earned for 10 consecutive years. The brand also received the best score for the decking category in Green Builder Media’s Brand Index and has been named an Eco Leader , the highest honor awarded by the media group, which focuses on green building and responsible growth.

To learn more about Trex’s sustainability policies, initiatives and performance, review the company’s latest Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. For more information about Trex’s high-performance, eco-friendly products, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com . You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About the Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry awards programs, business executives – those with experience and knowledge – judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. For more information, visit www.businessintelligencegroup.com .

