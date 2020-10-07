Carolyn Moore Joins Auth0 Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of People

Former People Lead at Apple and Mercedes-Benz strengthens management team

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced that Carolyn Moore has joined the company as Senior Vice President (SVP) of People. With more than three decades of experience in global human resources, Moore will be integral in furthering Auth0’s commitment to its award-winning culture and being a world-class organization during its next phase of rapid growth.



As SVP of People, Moore will unify and implement a holistic strategy for global recruiting, human resources (HR) operations, HR business partnership, employee experience, culture, and internal communications, to guide Auth0 to its next evolution of global growth. Previously, Moore held senior people and HR-related leadership roles at Fortune 500 organizations, including Mercedes-Benz, Apple, and Samsung.

“Auth0’s dynamic company culture, recognition as a global remote work pioneer, passion for its people, and dedicated leadership team immediately drew me in,” said Moore. “The company’s approach to its culture—the care, investment, and commitment—is unmatched in my experience. I look forward to building upon the organization’s strong people-driven culture and taking Auth0 to new heights.”

“As a company passionately dedicated to our talented people and culture, Carolyn will play a key role in supporting our people and processes as we continue to increase the size of our team and recruit from all corners of the globe,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. “With unmatched knowledge and expertise in talent acquisition and people leadership, Carolyn is an invaluable addition to Auth0 and we are thrilled she is joining us.”

Underscoring Auth0’s award-winning culture, the company was recently recognized as the #1 large company to work for in Seattle Business Magazine’s ‘ 100 Best Companies To Work For ’ award. Auth0 was also listed as one of the top 10 best Seattle companies to work for in Hired’s 4th Annual Brand Health Report , alongside Microsoft, REI, Starbucks, and Costco. Both awards recognized Auth0 for its highly differentiated culture, commitment to creating a workplace where people truly enjoy working, and generous employee benefits.

After growing 70% in 2019, Auth0's rapid growth has continued through 2020. The company recently announced a $120 million round of Series F funding in July, bringing Auth0’s valuation to $1.92 billion and total capital raised to more than $330 million.

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding more than 4.5 billion login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Global Communications

Auth0

press@auth0.com