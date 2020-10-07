Spirovant CEO Joan Lau Selected as a Woman of Distinction by Philadelphia Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirovant Sciences, a gene therapy company developing treatments and cures for genetic lung diseases including cystic fibrosis, today announced that its CEO, Joan Lau, PhD, has been named a 2020 Woman of Distinction by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Philadelphia Business Journal's Women of Distinction Awards Program honors women in the business community who are blazing a trail in their business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence. The award will be presented in a virtual ceremony on November 12 at 11 am.

“I am honored to be named a Woman of Distinction in Greater Philadelphia,” said Lau. “No one succeeds alone, and this award is a testament to our outstanding and growing Spirovant team that strives to deliver innovative gene therapy treatments to patients in dire need. It has been an incredible 18 months for our company, with advances in our gene therapy programs and being acquired twice in 2019. It is a privilege to represent our team as well as the broader gene therapy and biotech community in this region. I hope this is an inspiration for all the young women and girls in this region, particularly those in racial groups that are underrepresented in our industry, who dream of science, technology, entrepreneurship, and making a positive impact.”

About Spirovant Sciences, Inc.

Spirovant is a gene therapy company focused on changing the course of cystic fibrosis and other genetic lung diseases. The company’s current investigational gene therapy technologies are designed to overcome the historical barriers that have prevented effective genetic treatments for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant is advancing programs for cystic fibrosis with both AAV and lentivirus vectors. Spirovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Spirovant is located in Philadelphia, PA. More information is available at https://www.spirovant.com/.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant and Urovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Spirovant and Altavant. Sumitovant’s pipeline is comprised of early- through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant please visit https://www.sumitovant.com/.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.

Jennifer Guinan Sage Strategic Marketing 610-410-8111 jennifer@sagestrat.com