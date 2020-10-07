Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Western Financial, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 22

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the markets close on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 23, 2020, to discuss First Western’s financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: (877) 405-1628

Telephone Replay (available through October 30, 2020): (855) 859-2056 (domestic); access code 6479834

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.”

