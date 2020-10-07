Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Genius Brands International, Inc.. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Investors with a $100,000 or more in losses are encouraged to contact the firm.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Genius Brands International, Inc.. ("Genius" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GNUS) investors that acquired securities between March 17, 2020 and July 5, 2020.

It is alleged in the complaint filed in this class action that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially misleading and/or false statements, as well as failed to disclose facts that were materially adverse in regard to the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Nickelodeon’s purported Rainbow Rangers expansion was temporary and/or overstated; (ii) that subscription to the Kartoon Channel! would be subject to fees through Amazon Prime; and (iii) that the Kartoon Channel! did not offer the company much viability for future growth.

