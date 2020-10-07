Mondelēz International Invests in Global Center for Sustainable Cocoa Farming Solutions

Unveils global cocoa crop science technical center in Pasuruan, Indonesia to support sustainable cocoa farming practices and drive positive change for farmers and communities

/EIN News/ -- JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today opened its state-of-the-art cocoa crop science technical center in Pasuruan, Indonesia. The center enables Mondelēz International to develop and promote better cocoa farming practices, continuing its work with farming communities, suppliers and partners around the world. It represents an important step in the company’s mission to lead the future of snacking by securing a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa, so consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

As one of the world’s largest buyers of cocoa for chocolate, the sustainability of the cocoa farming industry is key to Mondelēz International’s long-term growth in Asia and around the world. “Cocoa is at the heart of chocolate, and demand is growing, with Asia set to become the second-largest consumer of cocoa ingredients. Mondelēz International is determined to meet that demand in the right way by creating a thriving cocoa sector,” said Maurizio Brusadelli, Executive Vice President and President, Asia, Middle East and Africa for Mondelēz International. “Consumers also expect more from their favourite brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate. People want delicious snacks they feel good about eating, know where ingredients come from and produced in ways that are better for the environment and communities. We need to secure a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa and other raw materials we use to create the snacks our consumers love.”

The investment in the Pasuruan Cocoa Technical Center focuses on cocoa crop science research and development. It supports sustainable, scalable cocoa farming practices and will work in partnership Mondelēz International’s global cocoa sustainability program, Cocoa Life. By the end of 2019, Cocoa Life had reached 175,017 cocoa farmers globally: 43,000 of these are Indonesian cocoa farmers.

“We’re on a mission to drive positive change by creating a future of sustainable snacking and that includes using our global scale to create meaningful, lasting impact,” said Rob Hargrove, Executive Vice President, Research, Development and Quality for Mondelēz International. “The Pasuruan Cocoa Technical Center is our global home for cocoa crop science initiatives. It brings local and international cocoa crop science experts together with farmers and suppliers in the cocoa growing areas of Sulawesi, Sumatra, and East Java. Our scientists can go from the labs at the center to field sites where we have research collaborations and on-farm activities through Cocoa Life.”

The center’s focus on cocoa crop science and technical solutions that support high-yielding, sustainable and resilient farming practices is a clear commitment to the company’s 2025 goal of sourcing 100 per cent of cocoa for chocolate through Cocoa Life. The company is on track to meet that target with 63 per cent of cocoa for its chocolate brands currently sourced through Cocoa Life.

The 2019 Snacking Made Right Report provides a comprehensive update on the company’s 2025 sustainable and mindful snacking goals and its progress towards achieving these goals.



About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.



About the Pasuruan Cocoa Technical Center, Indonesia

The Pasuruan Cocoa Technical Center is part of Mondelēz International’s technologically advanced Research, Development and Quality centers strategically positioned around the globe: four of which are here in Asia. The Pasuruan Cocoa Technical Center will develop cocoa crop science initiatives that support high-yielding, sustainable and scalable approaches to cocoa farming. The Pasuruan Cocoa Technical Center combines an R&D facility with laboratories, and pilot post-harvest processing area with a state-of-the-art agronomy experiment station of five hectares of nursery and growing modules where scientists can carry out fully controlled experiments.