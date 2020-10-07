Flatiron Consulting Group to Join Vidaris; Jeffrey Somerlot Returns as President, Leading the Company’s ATIC Business Line

With Acquisition of Flatiron Consulting Group, Inc., Former Vidaris Principal Rejoins Firm to Lead Building Envelope, Energy and Code Advisory Service Offerings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidaris Inc. announced today that Jeffrey Somerlot and his team from Flatiron Consulting Group, Inc. have joined Vidaris. With offices in New York and New Jersey, the firm specializes in building envelope consulting and owner representation focused on critical aspects of the industry and will reinforce Vidaris’ specialist activity in this field. With an anticipated close date in Q1 2021, Flatiron Consulting Group and its employees will operate as Vidaris under the continued leadership of Jeffrey Somerlot who rejoins the nationally renowned team of consultants advising clients on both new and existing buildings as President.



Headquartered in New York, NY, Vidaris is a leading TIC (testing, inspection and certification) consultancy focused on assurance services, building design, efficiency and dispute resolution in the construction, real estate, infrastructure and industrial fields, serving as an independent third‐party advisor for leading developers, property owners, industrial operators, utilities, architects and engineers. The Company’s multidisciplinary, highly technical and integrated service offering includes three major segments: (i) Architectural Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ATIC »); (ii) Dispute Resolution (« DR »); and (iii) Engineering Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ETIC ») on both existing and new assets. Mr. Somerlot will lead the Company’s ATIC business line.

“I am pleased to rejoin the team at Vidaris,” said Jeffrey Somerlot. “Having started my professional career here, and growing both personally and professionally with the company for over 13 years, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return ‘home’ and work with some of the best in the industry again.” He adds, “This renewed partnership presents a strategic growth opportunity to leverage the talent and expertise in both firms, combining our respective strengths and offering our clients the benefits of a greater production capacity that will meet the demands of the A/E/C industry.”

Marc Weissbach, Vidaris Chief Executive Officer, said, “This serves as a true homecoming for Jeff, and we are thrilled to have him return to Vidaris. He was an integral part of our growth for many years and will be an integral part of our continued growth. Not only does Jeff have a long-standing history with the company, but he also brings a natural talent for client service to every facet of his work, in addition to this inherent ability to balance functionality, performance, durability and aesthetics on all his projects. We are very pleased to welcome the team from Flatiron Consulting Group. With the same positioning in quality of service as Vidaris, they strengthen our place in the market by expanding the envelope capabilities we already offer.”

With Vidaris from 2003 through 2016, followed by his founding Flatiron Consulting Group, Inc., Mr. Somerlot is recognized as a trusted advisor and collaborator to developers, architects, and manufacturers on every aspect of complex envelope development, from initial design through the final execution of construction. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and a Registered Architect with an extensive background in consulting, design, and construction services for both new and existing buildings relating to the building envelope.

About Vidaris

Vidaris is a provider of specialty consulting services within the architecture, engineering and construction industries focusing on high-performance buildings and specialty structures. Including Vidaris’ network of affiliate companies – LPI, CBI Consulting, C2G International, Synergen Consulting International, David Pattillo & Associates, and Construction Project Analytics Group – all of which are part of the SOCOTEC Group – the Company has over 350 highly regarded professionals in 19 offices providing solutions within six closely-integrated and holistic services: building envelope, energy efficiency and sustainability, dispute resolution, project advisory, code compliance and specialty engineering. See www.vidaris.com for more information.

Michelle Maxwell

Vidaris, Inc.

+1 212 689 5389 Ext. 168

mmaxwell@vidaris.com