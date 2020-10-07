Argosy International Inc. Increases Export Compliance Productivity by 75% with Descartes Visual Compliance™

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Argosy International Inc., a leading supplier of advanced composites, honeycomb core materials, aerospace coatings and related engineered materials, is using Descartes Visual Compliance™ to automate denied party screening and export classification as it grows its overseas business.



“By automating screening of our trade partner database against denied party lists and determining appropriate export license requirements, Argosy has realized a 75% productivity gain in our compliance practice,” said Amy Chen, Quality and Compliance Manager at Argosy International Inc. “Descartes Visual Compliance has allowed us to focus more resources on international growth, better mitigate risk and ensure we achieve 100% trade compliance rates.”

Descartes Visual Compliance is a cloud-based solution for export, financial and trade compliance, including restricted and denied party screening, controlled goods classification, and export license and documentation management. The solution includes comprehensive watch list, regulatory and tariff content from the U.S. as well as the EU, APAC and EMEA regions. Descartes Visual Compliance helps companies in diverse industries, such as aerospace, financial services, retail, manufacturing, education, transportation and defense, better navigate the ever-changing, complex world of foreign trade compliance by streamlining workflows, mitigating business risk, and enhancing overall compliance.

“We’re pleased that our compliance solution is helping Argosy advance its business goals by improving screening efficiency and automating export compliance processes,” said Preston Barton, VP of Global Trade Compliance Sales at Descartes. “The substantial volume of information that flows through international commerce makes time-consuming manual compliance processes and subjective analysis increasingly impractical and risky. With technology-enabled trade compliance solutions, businesses can achieve measurable gains in productivity by automating routine tasks, reducing errors, and optimizing decision-making while lowering the exposure to trade-related risks.”

About Argosy International Inc.

Argosy International Inc. is an advanced engineered materials supplier and a global market leader in the manufacture of high-quality aluminum honeycomb cores used in industries such as aerospace, rail transportation, electronics, construction, energy absorption and shipbuilding. With more than 20 years of experience in the design, production and support of aluminum honeycomb cores and associated applications, Argosy is now placing focus on the automotive market through development and manufacture of Crash Test Barriers. Argosy is also currently providing engineered energy absorbers for ATD’s, Flex-Pli certifications and sled tests. Argosy is a global company whose strategy is to harness the best of today’s technologies for the creation of high-quality products, which play an important role in improving passive safety and protection of people and their environment. For more information, visit www.argosyinternational.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

