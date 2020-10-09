Reinventing Batteries Today for A Cleaner Tomorrow, Energterra Launches the New CaCell Battery
Energterra relies on a complete R&D system and solid core technology to significantly improve batteries in terms of safety, performance, cost and longevityBUSAN, NAM-GU, SOUTH KOREA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energterra (ISIN: KR7025520008), a pioneer battery technology company that is reinventing batteries for a cleaner tomorrow, is pleased to announce that it plans to officially launch the new CaCell Battery. The timing will be made public at a later date, once all the required registration and regulatory steps will be finished.
The new CaCell Battery products will have a high energy density, while passing a number of safety tests. The product will be mass-produced with a total annual production capacity of 10GWh. The new battery is expected to provide high safety, high energy density, high durability and it will be cost-effective to more than 500,000 new energy vehicles worldwide each year in the near future.
The fundamental concept of the battery is that lithium ions from the electrolyte are positioned on the anode, while the corresponding electrolyte anions are embedded into the cathode. Both electrodes are made out of carbon. While the battery is discharging, the anions and lithium ions are moving back into the electrolyte which in such a system they are acting both as charge carrier and as the active material.
Chief Executive Officer of Energterra Pang Myung-soo remarked at the press conference: “Our new battery technology boasts a superb safety and quality record. The new batteries will be installed in over 500,000 electric vehicles with a zero critical malfunction such as catching fire. How is it possible to achieve this? First, it is the ultimate pursuit of battery R&D design: We have all the data on the battery life cycle through years of study and experiments, and we have fully tested the performance, safety, durability and reliability of our products. Second, we monitor the target data in real time and strictly control more than 5000 quality control programs in the production process to make the entire production chain traceable. The last point is that we will always be unyielding. In the future, we will continue to provide high-quality batteries with excellent safety performance and continue to march forward through the development of next-generation batteries.”
About Energterra
Energterra, is a pioneer battery technology company that has committed to create a world of boundless energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy. The company’s vision is to lead the De-Carbonization Revolution through its ground breaking products: CaCell and ExtraLiS Battery Solutions enabling a safer, greener, more connected future of mobility. Energterra’s strong team of engineers combine their experience in vehicle development with R&D and manufacturing experience to develop and deliver leading battery technologies. Experienced scientists and engineers are one of great intangible assets which make the company to stand out among other peers of the industry.
