Loop Insights Enters Into Agreement for Intellectual Property Acquisition of Global Location Data Intelligence Company Locally.io

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSX.V RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop") a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, venue tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the intellectual property (“IP”) assets (the "Agreement") of Digital2Go Media Networks, Inc., d/b/a Locally.io (the "Vendor" or "Locally"), a global leader in location data intelligence and real-time consumer engagement.

Locally had established itself as a premier provider of location and human movement intelligence data. The Locally solutions help businesses connect their physical and digital worlds by providing mobile location insights and marketing integration capabilities. With over 50 billion location signals collected so far, Locally has helped well-known brands and companies such as Ford, BMW, Wyndham Resorts, Calvin Klein, Kroger, Chipotle, Napa Auto Parts, 7-11 access deep consumer behavioral insights across all their verticals.



THE LOCALLY IP ACQUISITION TO POSITION LOOP AS A LEADER IN ONLINE AND ON-PREMISE REAL-TIME DATA MONETIZATION

By combining the Loop and Locally technology stacks, existing and future Loop customers will benefit from enhanced location and mobile data insights, additional targeted marketing capabilities, and new revenue streams via data monetization with brands, marketers, large enterprises, financial institutions, and more. Additionally, the worldwide COVID19 pandemic has driven incredible demand for such location intelligence capabilities to inform contact tracing, safety and security protocols, and reopening of business across all verticals.

LOOP TO REMAIN ON THE OFFENCE AS A RESULT OF STRONG CASH POSITION

As a result of COVID19, many tech companies have struggled to raise capital. Loop has greatly benefited from two successful completions of private placements and has further bolstered its cash position through the most recent exercise of warrants. Loop is extremely well positioned and is currently exploring multiple other merger and acquisition opportunities to expand new revenue channels.

Rob Anson, Loop's President & CEO, comments: “The Locally IP acquisition is a significant strategic move as the company continues to build our Loop Data Exchange. The acquisition significantly reduces the company’s timing and cost of development. The Loop Data Exchange will enable the company to benefit from substantial revenues by monetizing Loop's current bricks and mortar retail data to 3rd party e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

The combination of retail transaction insights plus location data has a real measurable value that will offer new and increased revenue streams for Loop when productized. We are excited to complete this transaction, and we believe Loop shareholders will benefit from a new and very compelling asset that we expect will contribute significant value to the company."

As part of the transaction, Locally founder and former CEO, Michael Canevaro, will join Loop as the SVP of Business Development and Partnerships. Mike's impressive background will help further establish Loop as one of the leading disruptive AI Companies in the broader US marketplace.

TERMS OF THE DEAL

In consideration for the purchase and sale of the Purchased Assets, Loop will pay to, or to the direction of, the Vendor $199,500 payable by the issuance of 554,166 common shares in the capital of Loop ("Payment Shares") at a deemed price of $0.36 per Payment Share upon the date of closing of the Acquisition ("Closing Date"), subject to the Escrow Conditions (as defined below).

100% of the Payment Shares (being 554,166 Payment Shares) shall be released from escrow on the date that is six (6) months and one (1) day following the Closing Date. Terms of the agreement will be subject to approval by both Locally and Loop Insight’s board of directors as well as regulatory and TSXV approval.

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

