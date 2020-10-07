Mondia and Jumia launch exciting new gaming service on JumiaPay App for customers in Africa

Mondia (https://Mondia.com), a leading technology company which specialises in the marketing and distribution of digital content and Jumia (NYSE : JMIA) (www.Jumia.com.ng), Africa’s largest e-commerce platform, today announced the launch of Jumia Games, a competitively priced entertainment category on the JumiaPay App.

In its first phase, the fully branded gaming portal is available in five African countries including Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya and Ghana with plans to expand the service to Jumia customers in Tunisia and Côte d'Ivoire over the next few months.

With the subscription-based service, JumiaPay consumers will have full access to Jumia Games with thousands of high quality games such as CR7, Ben10, Tom and Jerry and Cartoon Network games.

“The gaming industry is expected to grow at a CGAR of 12% (https://bit.ly/3iFsETr) until 2025 and with more than 200 million Africans who are below the age of 35, the continent has tremendous potential in the mobile gaming segment,” said Dr Amadeo Rahmann, CEO of Mondia.

“This deal with Jumia further reinforces our reputation for delivering the best and latest digital entertainment to consumers. Our extensive expertise in the digital space puts us in a unique position to help brands transform their online customer experience and thereby help with customer retention and acquiring new customers,” he added.

Sami Louali - EVP Financial Services at Jumia Group said, “We have always been at the forefront of providing our consumers with the latest and best products and services. With the launch of this new category on JumiaPay App s , we are providing our consumers with an exciting digital gaming and entertainment experience. With the help of our partner, Mondia, consumers can enjoy entertainment services through our JumiaPay App in addition to other digital and financial services”.

The partnership with Jumia falls under Mondia’s enterprise vertical which aims to help companies capitalise on the digital relationships they have with their customers.

Subscriptions to Jumia Games gives customers unlimited access to all games with prices starting from €1.5 per month.

For more information, please contact: Nicolas le Roux CMO Mondia Tel: +971 50 557 5041 nicolas.leroux@mondia.com

About Jumia: Jumia (www.Jumia.com.ng) is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Jumia is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within the Jumia’s ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

About Mondia (mondia.com): Mondia (https://Mondia.com) is a leading technology company which specialises in the marketing and distribution of digital content. We understand where the markets are going, where tech fits and use that knowledge to solve business challenges and deliver the best user experiences. Mondia creates personalised digital experiences for people by providing them with the best and latest digital content anywhere, anytime; from health, entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, music to sports. We help enterprise customers grow their user engagement and maximise their monetisation potential through payment connectivity, customer acquisition and life cycle management services. With nine offices across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mondia reaches over 1.3bn end-users across 48 countries. The company works with more than 80 telco operators around the world, over 1,000 content providers and 200 merchants. Mondia services are available in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Pakistan through mondia.cell. Learn more: www.Mondia.com