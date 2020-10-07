Respiratory Care Devices Market is Generating Revenue of $21.30 Billion by 2022, at CAGR 7.4% Growth Rate
The use of respiratory care devices to increase in the near future, owing to the spiraling rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, as COPD & asthma.
North America dominates the global respiratory care devices market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, owing to the high adoption rate of respiratory devices”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
— Mangesh Panhale
The report on the global respiratory care devices market highlights that the market is expected to reach $12.89 billion by 2015, from $21.30 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups. The therapeutic segment dominated the global market, accounting for more than half of the total market share in 2015.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the respiratory care devices market.
The respiratory care devices report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
To Get the Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1908
Respiratory care is a healthcare specialty, which is focused on improving cardiopulmonary functions and promoting health & wellness. These devices are majorly classified into therapeutic, diagnostic & monitoring devices, and consumables & accessories. These devices are used to deal with medical conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other acute & chronic respiratory diseases. Respiratory care devices are used in hospitals and homecare settings. The market for respiratory care devices have experienced a paradigm shift from stationary to portable devices. Increased adoption of portable devices has been a significant trend in the industry.
The global respiratory care devices market is driven by factors such as increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, rise in pollution level, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption worldwide. In addition, governmental support has fueled the market growth. Moreover, high demand for therapeutic devices in homecare settings and increased healthcare spending are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market players. However, large pool of undiagnosed population and risks associated with certain therapeutic devices for neonates hamper for the growth of the respiratory care devices market.
The inhalers segment accounted for the major share in the respiratory care therapeutic devices market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2016-2022, owing to high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma among all age groups.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1908
In 2015, North America accounted for nearly half of the global market, owing to the high prevalence of various respiratory diseases in the region. Europe holds the second position in the respiratory care devices market, accounting for two seventh share in 2015.
The Major Key Players Are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries Inc., Drger Safety AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Masimo Corporation, and Medtronic plc.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/respiratory-care-devices-market
Similar Reports:
Medical Device Outsourcing Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Structural Heart Devices Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn