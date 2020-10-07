SUJÁN JAWAI & SUJÁN THE SERAI, SUJÁN RAJMAHAL PALACE Condé Nast Traveller 2020 Readers Choice Winners

Top 15 Hotels in India

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUJÁN is delighted to announce we have been recognized in the CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2020 READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS celebrating The World’s Best Hotels,

Resorts, Countries, Cities, Islands, Spas, Trains, Airlines, Airports, and Cruises Ranked by Travelers

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with SUJÁN The Serai & SUJÁN JAWAI having both been voted in the Top 15 resorts in all of Asia, ranking 11th and 13th respectively.

Rajmahal Palace, for when it was still part of SUJAN's collection, has also been voted as one of the Top 15 hotels in India, a fitting accolade to conclude our excellent and exciting tenure which re-launched this very special Royal Palace.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Condé Nast Traveler Condé Nast Traveler is the world’s most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

Note to Editors:

We are delighted to share with you that 20 years since SUJÁN was founded, we have committed to an evolutionary transformation to further enrich ‘The SUJÁN Life’. A significant redesign of our three pioneering camps is already underway, as is the curation of more exceptional experiences that will be thrilling, rejuvenating and nourishing for the soul. We will further enhance our commitment to the environment, to the conservation of wildlife and culture, and to the communities around us; ensuring as ever, that every guest’s stay with us has a meaningful, positive impact.

The SUJÁN Life is one of the transformational experiences; of parts of the planet we know intimately and treasure. Experiences for the connoisseur, the adventurous, and those looking for the extraordinary. Proudly family-owned and managed, our purpose is to preserve and protect parts of the Indian wilderness as well as our diverse cultural heritage for future generations.