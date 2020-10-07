ECCAS announces technical aid for Angola in fight against covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 7 - Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) has announced plans to send an epidemiology unit to support Angola in fight against Covid-19, the Commission chairperson of that Institution has said.,

Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo confirmed this at the end of an audience granted by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in Luanda.

"We have a particular situation. Angola is the only country in the region where the cases and deaths related to covid-19 keep raising", stressed the Angolan Gilberto Veríssimo.

He also said that the situation in the other region-based countries have already been almost stable.

The official said that ECCAS wants to help Angolan realise what's going on “and may be”, a look at outside may help understand a few things which have not probably been spotted.

The Angolan diplomat, who has been at the helm of ECCAS Commission since last August, said that the issue was presented during an audience granted by president João Lourenço, who thanked and authorised to take an action.

Speaking to the press, the official explained that the Commission has an epidemiological unit, made available by the World bank, which dealt with the situation of ebola in West Africa.

Gilberto Veríssimo said that the meeting with the Angolan president also enabled him to express recognition for his appointment to ECCAS's Commission position.

The Angolan diplomat, who is serving his five-year term, said that the body he leads finds that Angolan can do much to help the region, as the country has huge experience that it can share, mainly, in this phase the Commission is focused on its strategic plan.

ECCAS priorities

Peace and Security remain the main concern for the region, said Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo, who mentioned the issue related to the election in the African Central Republic (CAR) for December 20, among the immediate steps.

Still, on the situation in the CAR, the Angolan diplomat announced plans to work, alongside other African Head of States, which he did not specify, on what he described as the most pressing situation in the region at the moment, the pre-election environment in that country.

ECCAS official has been in Luanda since last Sunday at the head of high profile delegation of that regional organisation, to hold contacts with the Angolan authorities.

ECCAS comprises Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, African Central Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Sao Tome and Principe.