Laparoscopy Devices Market Size To Reach USD 18.90 Billion, Globally, By 2027
In addition, technologically advanced laparoscopy device, rise in incidence of colorectal canceris anticipated to augment the growth of the market in the future
Growth in preference for minimally invasive procedures, rise in number of bariatric procedures using laparoscopes, and increase in incidences of colorectal cancer augment the growth”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global laparoscopy devices market highlights that the market is expected to reach $12.06 billion by 2019, from $18.90 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
— Mangesh Panhale
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the laparoscopy devices market.
The laparoscopy devices report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
To Get the Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/401
Prime determinants of growth-
Growth in preference for minimally invasive procedures, rise in number of bariatric procedures using laparoscopes, and increase in incidences of colorectal cancer augment the growth of the global laparoscopy devices market. In addition, technologically advanced laparoscopy devices fuel the growth of the market. However, dearth of skilled professionals, high cost of laparoscope devices and procedures, and post-operative risks associated with laparoscopy surgeries restrain the market growth. On the other hand, untapped emerging economies and growth in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopy devices offers multiple opportunities to the market players.
The energy devices segment to dominate the market-
Based on product, the energy devices segment accounted for nearly one- fourth of the total share of the global laparoscopy devices in 2019, and is estimated to witness its largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is owing to growth in demand for single incision surgeries and other laparoscopic surgeries. However, the robot-assisted surgical systems segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. As these procedures are hassle free because surgeons operate through just few incisions instead of performing an actual surgery, which drives the growth of the segment.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/401
The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status until 2027–
Based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share with nearly half of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in adoption of laparoscopy devices in the operation theaters. However, the clinic segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.
North America to rule the roost throughout 2027–
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, holding more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in geriatric population and prevalence of gastrointestinal & abdominal diseases in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated witness the second-highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to large population base, increased affordability, and improvement in healthcare facilities in this region.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/laparoscopy-devices-market
The Major Key Players Are:
B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, Medtronic plc (Covidien), Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc and Stryker Corporation.
Similar Reports:
About Us:
Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market Industry Forecast, 2027
Osteosynthesis Devices Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Indian Hernia Devices and Consumables Market Industry Forecast, 2027
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn