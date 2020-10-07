Despite Decline In 2020, The Global Biologics Market Size Will Recover And Grow At A CAGR Of 15% To 2023

Biologics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biologics market size is expected to decline from $269.2 billion in 2019 to $239.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.2%. The decline is mainly due to the worldwide supply and demand failures of drugs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Biologic drugs are in shortage because of an inadequate production of biologics, which is hampering the market growth.

The inadequate or slowed production is due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The global biologics market size is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 and reach $464.7 billion in 2023.

According to biologics market overview, biologics are being widely used to provide effective treatment for many complex diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn’s disease, that have limited treatment options. There has been a significant advance in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis patients who do not respond to traditional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.

The key biologics used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis include Abatacept (Orencia), Adalimumab (Humira), Anakinra (Kineret), Infliximab (Remicade), and Rituximab (Rituxan). Key biologics used to treat psoriasis include Adalimumab (Humira), Etanercept (Enbrel), Infliximab (Remicade), and Secukinumab (Cosentyx). Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), Humira (adalimumab), Remicade (infliximab), and Tysabri (natalizumab) are biologics that are used to treat Crohn’s disease.

The biologics market consists of sales of biologics and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biologics to treat and prevent various microbial diseases and cancers. This industry includes establishments that produce products that are composed of sugars, proteins, nucleic acids, and combination of all these substances isolated from humans, animal and microorganisms or produced from biotechnology methods.

The global biologics market is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies (MAbS), therapeutic proteins, and vaccines. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, and others. By route of administration, it is segmented into oral, parenteral, and others. By drug classification, it is segmented into branded drugs and generic drugs. By mode of purchase, the market is segmented into prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs.

The subsegments covered include anti-cancer MAbS, immunological MAbS, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), neuropharmacological MABS, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular MAbS, others - monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), metabolic disorders therapeutic proteins, cancer therapeutic proteins, cardiovascular therapeutic proteins, immunological therapeutic proteins, others - therapeutic proteins, anti-infective vaccines, autoimmunity vaccines, and others-vaccines.

