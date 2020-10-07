Philips partners with LeQuest to provide online interactive training in ultrasound

/EIN News/ -- October 7, 2020

E-training enables users to master the Philips Ultrasound Affiniti system, gain confidence by practicing with realistic simulation scenarios and learn anytime, anywhere

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and LeQuest, a leading provider of online interactive simulation-based training for the use of medical devices [1], today announced a partnership to provide online interactive training for the Philips Ultrasound Affiniti system. As a result, medical staff can train individually at their own convenience without the need for equipment, avoiding the resulting loss of operational time on the system, as well as supporting faster onboarding and increasing confidence through practice with realistic simulation scenarios. Healthcare providers benefit from improved workflow, operational efficiencies and better-trained staff.

The Affiniti system offers healthcare professionals a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick and efficient diagnosis with low operating cost, providing exceptional image quality across applications such as radiology, obstetrics & gynecology, and cardiology. By providing a flexible training solution to healthcare providers, the partnership supports them to achieve key parts of the quadruple aim: an improved experience for staff and patients, better health outcomes and a lower cost of care.

“Partnering with LeQuest enables us to further expand our offering of solutions that aid in optimizing the healthcare ecosystem,” said Bich Le, Senior Vice President and General Manager Ultrasound at Philips. “As the role of ultrasound continues to expand, new capabilities, such as remote clinical collaboration and virtual training, have been particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling providers to reduce in-person contact and reduce infection risk.”

“At LeQuest our goal is to improve the quality of care by unlocking the potential of both medical technology as well as the competence of medical staff to use devices to the limit of their possibilities,” said Hicham Shatou, founder and CEO of LeQuest. “Our partnership with Philips is an important step on our path to achieving that ambition, extending the global reach of our capabilities and providing Philips ultrasound users with a hands-on experience of its Affiniti system in a virtual environment.”

With the LeQuest training modules, users can master the system in an effective way, gain confidence by practicing with realistic simulation scenarios and learn and practice anytime, anywhere. Training modules are available for all models of the Affiniti system (Affiniti 30, 50, 70) with specific versions for each clinical segment (general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and cardiology). The LeQuest training modules for the Philips Ultrasound Affiniti system are currently available in LATAM, France, Benelux and Nordics and more countries will follow soon. For more information visit www.lequest.com/en/philips-affiniti .

The partnership with LeQuest adds to Philips’ strong portfolio of Clinical Education Services in ultrasound. Helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is also providing detailed, practical guidance to support clinicians using its ultrasound systems and software for patients affected by COVID-19. Through its Reacts collaborative platform , Philips is expanding its remote clinical collaboration and virtual training offerings across its portfolio.

[1] Since 2017, Philips has owned a minority interest in LeQuest through its Philips Health Technology Venture Fund. For more information, please visit www.ventures.philips.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 631 639 916

Email: mark.groves@philips.com

Twitter: mark_groves

Peter Rutjes

CCO LeQuest

Tel: +31 630 698 307

Email: prutjes@lequest.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About LeQuest

LeQuest, founded in 2011 is a leading technology company focused on improving the quality of care by unlocking the potential of both medical technology as well as the competence of medical staff to use devices to the limit of their possibilities. We are developing online interactive simulation-based e- training for the use of medical devices. The LeQuest e-trainings accelerate the implementation of new medical equipment, close the consumption gap, and make users quickly gain confidence, knowledge and competence within a safe environment including certifying and re-certifying of the medical staff. LeQuest is a fast growing company. LeQuest was recently recognized as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in the Netherlands for 2020. More news about LeQuest can be found at www.lequest.com





