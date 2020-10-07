Ophthalmic Drugs Market Growing At A CAGR Of 5.3% And To Target $42.66 Billion By 2023
Rising incidence of glaucoma, cataract, and retinal disorders across the globe has propelled key market players to develop novel and effective ocular therapies.
The geriatric population is prone to ophthalmic diseases such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy; thus, growth in this population is set to drive the ophthalmic drugs market
The research report published by Allied Market Report states that the global ophthalmic drugs market is estimated to reach $42.66 million by 2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of growth factors, opportunities, market trends, key segments, and competitive landscape. Current market conditions and the future scenario of various regions have been analyzed in the report to help market players in devising expansion strategies. Moreover, it includes country-wise analysis of each region. Product portfolio and business segments of leading market players outline the competitive scenario. The report provides insights to help investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to determine potential opportunities and tap on them to gain competitive advantage. The retinal disorders segment accounted for 26.6% of the global ophthalmic drugs market in 2016.
The market report includes a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the Ophthalmic Drugs market. Over the course of 2020–2027, the market is expected to show significant growth. However, the recent Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect some of the business operations. The report includes an analysis of how Covid-19 has and will affect the industry, studying reliable sources, interviews of experts, and annual reports of the major market players. The report includes major drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the Ophthalmic Drugs market.
The development of effective ophthalmic is crucial is the current scenario, owing to increase in incidence of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and other common eye infections. Ophthalmic drugs are administered in different dosage forms depending upon the indication. Market players focus on innovation of novel approaches for the development of ophthalmic drugs over the years, including small molecule, biologics, and recombinant technologies, thereby driving the growth of ophthalmic drugs market.
Increase in focus towards developing combination therapies for treatment of ophthalmic disorders, prevalence of these disorders, and surge in geriatric population are projected to drive the ophthalmic drugs market growth. In addition, continuous change in demographics worldwide supplements this growth. However, longer timelines required for the approval of novel ophthalmic drugs and side effects associated with the same limit market expansion.
Conversely, surge in investment by manufacturers in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to reduce the burden of glaucoma globally are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. The multicompartment drug delivery systems is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2023, as these systems are ideal to sustain and deliver therapeutics to the target tissues and cells. The anti-inflammatory segment accounted for 28% of ophthalmic drugs market share in 2016, and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Among distribution channel, hospital pharmacies generated the highest revenue in 2016, accounting for 31% of the total ophthalmic drugs market share, and are anticipated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Moreover, online pharmacies segment is expected to witness a high growth rate of 5.8%, owing to increase in trend of online ordering and easy availability of drugs.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for ophthalmic drugs throughout the forecast period, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to high population density, increase in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of congenital glaucoma and cataract in India and China.
The key players operating in the ophthalmic drugs market have adopted product launch as one of their key developmental strategies, among others such as business expansion, product development, and business acquisition.
The major companies profiled Are:
• Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• Bausch & Lomb Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)
• Shire Plc
• Alcon (Novartis)
• Genentech, Inc.
• Allergan, Plc
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
• Actavis Generics (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
