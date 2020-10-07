Ex-Premier League star José Enrique signs global ambassador deal with Switch & Co
Switch & Co, the wellness brand, today announces the signing of a global brand ambassador program with ex Liverpool and Newcastle football club’s, José Enrique.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch & Co will grant Enrique’s social media audience exclusive access to the Switch+ platform, which enables users to be active wherever they are through livestream, on-demand videos and masterclass series, until January 31st 2021. New members will have full access to the Switch+ library of fitness and wellness activities, as well as exclusive livestream sessions with Enrique, and be able to share the sign-up link with friends and family. Enrique will host a series of fitness and wellness sessions alongside Switch+ coaches, finishing each class with a live Q&A with the audience. Replays of these classes will be available in the on-demand catalogue.
Enrique was introduced to the Switch+ platform in August this year. Due to his personal struggle with physical and mental wellness, he immediately wanted to promote the Switch & Co wellness concept.
“Professional athletes do live very privileged lives, but we all share the same health issues whether they be physical or mental, especially right now where the whole world is in this pandemic together and under the same conditions. When I discovered Switch+ I immediately wanted to make it available to as many people as I could." said Enrique.
Enrique was diagnosed with a chordoma, a rare type of tumour, in 2018. The ex-Liverpool player stresses he tries to live as healthy as he can and get the most out of his days. He is keen to give back to his fans for their support during his illness.
“During these difficult and often lonely times we find ourselves currently in, I don’t only want to stress the importance of physical wellness but the impact it has on mental wellbeing too. What Switch & Co has created is so simple and so valuable, I am excited to be able to share it with my own followers, who did so much for me when I needed them.”
Gary Blowers, CEO at Switch & Co said: “José’s enthusiasm for Switch+ is wonderful to see. This is our first ambassador program and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of this partnership. As a direct result of our 2020 growth we will be collaborating with a number of big-name institutions and sports personalities. Watch this space.”
