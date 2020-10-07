Sophie Felix, CEO of HBM Talent Lands Partnership Agreement with TeleAmerica Television Network
HBM Talent and TeleAmerica's partnership is creating new opportunities to expand into USA's growing LatinX market.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleAmerica Television Network is positioning itself as the only television network focused exclusively on creating entertainment for the expanding LatinX market in the United States and throughout the Caribbean. The network's purpose is to communicate, entertain and educate the general public with positive and family friendly messages. Doing so through their daily network programming with a mix of news, movies, game-shows, sports and a variety from every Latin community.
TeleAmerica’s programming appeals to locally born, 2nd and 3rd generation Latinos to first generation Latinos whose countries of origin represent the entire American continents; TeleAmerica’s programming serves up slices of each Latino culture.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics it’s projected that the Latino population will account for 75% of US labor force growth in the upcoming years. As a result of this rapid growth there is a real need for LatinX specific programming in the USA. Advertisers are catching up with the growth by spending billions of dollars in marketing to Hispanics on TV alone.
TeleAmerica is providing HBM Talent & Mgmt a modernized and safe working environment to bring clients to and also a high quality platform which has already established valuable resources to utilize to create new possibilities for all involved. Sophie Felix states, “This particular partnership is a huge opportunity to elevate the Latino community in the entertainment industry. As a Latina business owner I understand the challenges we face and why there is a great need now more than ever to be given better representation, platforms and opportunities to really succeed in this business.”
The strategic partnership will include providing Sophie Felix direct access to TeleAmerica’s new 30,000 sq foot production studio facility. Inside the facility, production equipment alone is worth millions including perks such as the green rooms, TV show sets, music studio, voice over studio, dressing room, makeup room, executive offices and private security guards who are at the facility 24/7. There she will represent her clients by delegating their business deals and oversee project development.
Sophie concludes by stating, “I feel extremely confident in my decision to partner with TeleAmerica because when I’m with the owners The Quintero’s I witness their work ethic and how they are driven to give back to their community, we are very similar. They see potential in my vision for the future, so to get the green light to fully engage in my creativity at this new next level facility it’s an absolute game changer. My goal for 2021 is to make a huge impact by creating long term financially successful projects by pivoting to expand and now target both the USA and international LatinX entertainment, television and music markets.”
Sophie Felix is Founder/CEO of HBM Talent & Management and Co-Founder/CEO of ICBWA a non-profit business organization. She has made a name for herself as an award winning entrepreneur and devout philanthropist. Having been honored, awarded and nominated by many distinct organizations including 2018 Latina Corporate Executive of the Year nominee and Honorable mention by Latina Style Magazine, recipient of a California Hero award by CA State Senate, recipient of a Telly Award, as well as Inspirational Woman of the Year and Rising Star nominations hailing from the National Latina Business Women’s Association of Los Angeles.
