NETANYA, ISRAEL, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jungo Driver Monitoring/Cabin Monitoring Patent Portfolio Now Over 40 Patents

Jungo Connectivity, a leader in driver and occupancy monitoring AI software, was recently granted another patent, growing to a comprehensive 40+ patent portfolio, making it one of the largest camera-based human sensing patent portfolios amongst vendors.

The latest patent, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,528,830 (“System and Method for Remote Monitoring of a Human”), a system and method for providing information of the driver’s state, sending a portion of the information to a remote device as required.

The Jungo patent portfolio, with over 40 human sensing patents, across multiple continents, includes some essential patents for driver monitoring (DMS) and occupancy monitoring (OMS) systems.

As DMS and OMS becomes regulated, global Intellectual Property ownership becomes critical in vendor selection. The size and breadth of the Jungo patent portfolio not only testifies to Jungo’s innovation in DMS and OMS, but also provides significant patent coverage on the technology.

“Jungo brings not only state of the art AI software for DMS and OMS, but also a broad portfolio of patents in the domain” says Ophir Herbst, CEO and Founder of Jungo Connectivity. “The recently granted patent further strengthens our intellectual property control, and solidifies Jungo’s position as a global leader of a DMS and OMS software supplier in the automotive industry”.

About Jungo

Jungo is a global leader of in-cabin sensing AI software, offering CoDriver, an advanced driver monitoring and in-cabin monitoring software.

