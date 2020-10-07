Smart Syringe Market is Generating Revenue of $14.18 billion by 2027, at CAGR 8.7% Growth Rate
In addition, rise in mandatory regulations laid by the WHO about the use of smart syringes is further expected to boost the market growth.
However, high cost associated with smart syringes and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to hamper the market growth.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global smart syringe market highlights that the market is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2019, from $14.18 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
— Mangesh Panhale
High prevalence of blood-borne transmissions such as Hepatitis B, C, and HIV through improper injection practices, rise in incidence of needlestick injuries, and increased adoption of safety syringes in healthcare settings drive the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with smart syringes and low awareness in developing countries hamper the market growth. On the contrary, mandatory recommendation by the WHO to promote the use of smart syringes is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
To Get the Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/838
Passive safety syringes segment to manifest fastest growth by 2026
High cost associated with smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies, and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to impede the market growth.
Vaccination segment to become fastest growing segment by 2027
The vaccination is the fastest growing segment, owing to high demand for immunization services provided though vaccination to a growing number of pediatrics and neonates across the world. Furthermore, COVID-19 immunization programs are expected to contribute toward revenue of the vaccination segment in the coming years.
Adult age group segment to be the major revenue contributor through 2027
In 2019, the adult segment occupied the largest share in 2019. This is attributable to the growth in number of adult populations infected with unsafe use of syringes, owing to increase in the number patients suffering from transmitted infections, especially in the age group of 0-18 years.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/838
Major end users in the market
it is classified into hospitals & HMOs (Health Maintenance Organization), diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, and others. The hospitals & HMOs are the leading users of smart syringes for drug delivery, vaccination, and collecting blood samples. These hospitals, especially in developed countries have mandated use of smart syringes to substitute conventional syringes to prevent reuse. This prevents multiple usage of needles and helps avoid needle stick injuries as well as blood borne diseases such as hepatitis B, C, HIV, and other deadly diseases.
North America to dominate the global market through 2027
North America occupied the largest share, accounting for $2,906.09 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $6,028.82 million in 2027. This is accredited to larger adoption of safety syringes, owing to higher buying power and stringency of regulations, as well as well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the study period, attributed to increase in needle stick injuries, rise in awareness by regulatory bodies such as the WHO and UNICEF, and improvement in health standards.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-syringes-market
The Major Key Players Are:
B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Merit Medical, Nipro Corporation, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Revolutions Medical Corporation, Smiths Group Plc. and Terumo Corporation.
The Other Major Key Players Are:
Axel Bio Corporation, Inc., DMC Medical Limited, Pharmstandard pharmaceutical company, Sharps Technology, Inc., Sol-Millennum and Zarys.
Similar Reports:
Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn