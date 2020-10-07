Short-term Federal Funding Spurs Improvement Projects on Vermont WMA’s

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be completing several infrastructure improvement projects on Snake Mountain WMA, Dead Creek WMA, Little Otter Creek WMA, and Lewis Creek WMA in the Champlain Valley from October through mid-December.

“We recognize that this is an unfavorable time of year to conduct this work, which could interfere with hunting access and other activities on these lands,” said Wildlife Biologist Amy Alfieri. “However, unanticipated federal funding became available in recent months and must be used by the end of the year, so these projects must be completed during this period. All areas will remain open, but users should use caution, and there may be delays at times.”

All listed project sites will remain open to the public. However, users should use caution and expect minor delays at times. Updates will be posted on the department website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

Dead Creek WMA

Route 17 Goose Viewing Area Road Improvements

Brilyea Road Improvements

Headquarters and Visitor Center road re-paving

Little Otter Creek WMA

East Slang Forest Road Improvements

Snake Mountain WMA

Western Trail waterbars and emergency access improvements

Lewis Creek

Hillsboro Road and parking area

Ireland Road parking area

Although the access projects may cause short term inconvenience or disruption for some activities this fall, the long term benefits of improved roads and parking, and repairs to areas of high foot traffic using this unprecedented funding will benefit all who enjoy these WMAs for many years into the future.

For Immediate Release: October 6, 2020

Media Contact: Amy Alfieri 802-759-2398, David Sausville 802-324-4206