Wild Horse Feeding Hubs Offer Financial and Management Solutions for the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program

Wild horses at feeding hub Small herd feeding

National BLM Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board recommends expanding fertility control implementation.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National BLM Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board recently published their recommendations that were formulated during the 2020 virtual meeting. Technology that made this virtual meeting possible has also been used to develop an on range, remote controlled vaccination and identification system to monitor, manage and track horses and burros as an alternative to both costly helicopter roundups and inefficient dart guns that are currently in use.

The National Wild Horse & Burro Advisory Board’s public document, dated September 24, 2020, contains seven recommendations. Wildlife Protection Management (WPM) believes two of these recommendations would be applicable for implementing and utilizing their wild horse feeding hubs currently in use on the 22,000 acre ranch managed by the WPM founder Roch Hart. They are recommendations three and five.

3. The Board recommends that the agency expand fertility control implementation and develop measurable objectives outlining a targeted reproductive growth rate reduction and multi-year plans, on an HMA-by-HMA basis. The effort should include fertility control treatments combined with gather operations, including HMAs where AML will not immediately be achieved. The Board recognizes that reproductive growth rates on the range must be reduced immediately so that overall numbers of horses or burros, as well as overall numbers of gathers, begins downward trending.

5. The Board recommends that the BLM continue research into long term fertility control options, but that shorter-term, currently available safe and humane methods be utilized immediately. As longer-term fertility control modalities become available, the Board recommends that they be implemented, especially in more challenging HMAs, in order to increase management options.

The two videos included demonstrate the ability of WPM to administer radio frequency identification (RFID) and vaccines to horses on the range. This can contribute to humanely reducing the growth rate on the range and the number of overall gathers. The mare in this video was microchipped on September 13, 2019 and her chip has been read 1289 times. This video is of her GonaCon vaccination delivery. https://vimeo.com/436254372

The team at Wildlife Protection Management is hopeful that their patented science and technology based alternative will be included in the implementation of humane long term fertility controls for the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program to reduce population growth rates on the range. For more information or to ask about a field visit about please contact CEO Roch Hart.

The mare in this video received her RFID remotely on October 1, 2020. She returns to the feeder immediately. Her microchip has been read 651 times to date.