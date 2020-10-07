Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Oct. 6, 2020

Department of Health: Three Deaths and 83 Additional Coronavirus Cases Reported Today The deaths of three (3) women from O‘ahu, raise Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll to 160. All three women had underlying conditions. Two were 80+ years-old and both died at home. The third woman was 60-69 yrs. of age and died in the hospital.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 6, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 67 11,613 Hawai‘i 14 834 Maui 2 378 Kaua‘i 0 59 Moloka‘i 0 19 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 34 Total Cases 83 12,937 Deaths 3 160

Hospitalization count as of 10/5/20 at 3:40 pm: 15-Hawai‘i, 1-Maui, 99-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

7-Day Averages

Daily New Cases (change from previous day) % Lab Positive (change from previous day Statewide 93 (-6) 2.6% (-0.1) O‘ahu 75 (-7) 3.2% (-0.1) Hawai‘i 17 (+1) 2.8% (+0.2) Kaua’i 0 (+0.0) 0.0% (+0.0) Maui 1 (+0.0) 0.4% (-0.0)

*Metrics reflect information updated as of noon the previous day. Case counts are calculated based on date of report. Percent positivity is calculated based on date of lab result.

*Laboratory Testing Data There were 1,249 additional COVID-19 tests reported.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical Labs, State Lab & Surge Testing Positive Negative 308,090** 12,937 295,126

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **27 test results were inconclusive.

Hawaiicovid19.com

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

DOH guidance for a Safe Halloween Although Halloween traditions in Hawai‘i may look different this year, there are still many ways families can have fun while avoiding the scare of being exposed to or spreading the virus.

DOH is recommending celebrating with your household members at home and avoiding traditional door-to-door trick or treating where treats are handed to children or children take candy from a shared bucket. These are high-risk activities as they can result in close contact and crowding among people outside your household.

“It’s more important than ever to put safety first,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “Gatherings on Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day led to spikes in positive cases in Hawai‘i. This Halloween, be extra mindful as you navigate how to safely celebrate in order to keep the spread of coronavirus as low as possible during this holiday.”

For more tips to stay safe this holiday season visit: https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-department-of-health-offers-guidance-for-a-safe-halloween/

Department of Public Safety : Mass Testing Underway at Facilities Statewide PSD’s Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawaiʻi National Guard and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. Test results for 13 Halawa Correctional Facility staff were received today. All 13 were negative. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) began their staff testing yesterday with the help of the Hawaiʻi National Guard.

Of the 70 OCCC inmate results received, six were positive and 64 were negative. There are no inmates hospitalized. The total number of inmates who have recovered is at 338. The number of PSD staff who have recovered and returned to work increased to 94. To view more on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Helpful Resources

Safe Travels Information (Frequently Asked Questions) UPDATED 10-1-20

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/#travel-FAQs

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics

h ttps://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-a rrivals/

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

City & County of Honolulu Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators:808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center (808) 636-8194 [email protected]

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]