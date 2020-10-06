MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

September 28, 2020 to October 5, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, September 28, 2020, through Monday, October 5, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

An Amadeo Rossi M971 .357 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Charles Edward Owens, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-139-240

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old James Cornelius Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-139-272

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

A Glock 19 .177 caliber BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-139-430

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Jovaughn Andre Brevard, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 20-139-482

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. CCN: 20-139-546

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-139-680

An Astra Cadix .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Channing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Darius Dionte Davis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 20-139-685

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 65-year-old Billy Ray Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-139-713

A Kodiak Industries Denali ACP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-139-714

A Ruger P94 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Fairmount Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Marlon Jermain Dwayne Robinson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-139-715

A Ruger .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, 21-year-old Zamar Sharpe, Southeast, D.C., 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-139-729