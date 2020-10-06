Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:30 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Hassan Jalloh, of Alexandria, VA.

 

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 16 year-old juvenile female, of no fixed address. She has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

