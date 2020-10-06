Arrest Made in an Armed Kidnapping Offense: 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Kidnapping offense that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:58 am, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and forced the victim to drive to various locations. The suspect took property from the victim before fleeing on foot.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Kareem Davis, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Kidnapping.

###