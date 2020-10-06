Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,407 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Kidnapping Offense: 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Kidnapping offense that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:58 am, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and forced the victim to drive to various locations. The suspect took property from the victim before fleeing on foot.

 

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Kareem Davis, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Kidnapping.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Kidnapping Offense: 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.